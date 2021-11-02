9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

First Lady welcomes free education announcement

By Chief Editor
First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has welcomed the government’s decision to introduce free secondary school education in the 2022 National Budget.

Speaking at State House today when the spouses of the country’s Service Chiefs paid a courtesy call on her, Mrs. Hichilema said the move will lessen the burden on the citizens.

She said this will allow for financial resources intended for school fees, to be channeled towards other needs.

She expressed confidence the new dawn administration will remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs, as evidenced by the formation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

“There is a new Ministry which has been created, to help with small and medium enterprises. It will create businesses and job opportunities for different communities,” Mrs. Hichilema said.

And Mrs. Hichilema has commended the wives to the Service Chiefs, for the role they play in the lives of their husbands.

She said the role of complimenting their spouses in their quest to maintain peace and security is cardinal.

Mrs. Hichilema also pledged to support the Service Chief’s women organizations whenever her office would be in a position to.

“Please take note that we shall be there to support your noble cause,” she said.

Speaking earlier, delegation leader for the Army Ladies Association of Zambia, Stella Alibuzwi used the occasion to congratulate Mrs Hichilema for becoming First Lady, and being an inspiration to women in the country.

Mrs Alibuzwi also enlisted various works that the association has embarked on, including supporting vulnerable children and women in society.

