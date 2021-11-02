The construction of Five thousand housing units for civil servants in Kazungula District is expected to commence early next year.

The government has earmarked to construct housing units in Kazungula District of Southern Province aimed at averting the current shortage of accommodation faced by workers in the District.

Leedsfit Holdings a local based company has entered in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with government to construct among other things, five thousand housing units and all amenities.

Leedsfit Holding Director Kelvin Situmbeko disclosed when he paid a courtesy call on Kazungula Deputy Council Secretary that his company is ready to undertake the construction project.

Mr Situmbeko expressed gratitude towards government for having accorded his company an opportunity to undertake the project.

He described the housing project as a commercial opportunity to turn around the face of Kazungula District.

He observed that the proposed development has a wide scope of benefits from both international and local perspective and that local employment will be created as well as skills transfer.

And Kazungula Deputy Council Secretary Rutherford Nduli was excited that the project will ease the accommodation hardships that public workers face.

Mr. Nduli said the lack of decent accommodation has made some workers to commute from Livingstone to Kazungula on a daily basis.

He has since assured management of Leedsfit of government support to the project as evidenced by Cabinet’s approval of the project.

Mr Nduli disclosed that documents at the council indicate land availability as well as a Memorandum of agreement between central government and the local authority with regards the housing project.