9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Five thousand houses to be built in Kazungula

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Five thousand houses to be built in Kazungula
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The construction of Five thousand housing units for civil servants in Kazungula District is expected to commence early next year.

The government has earmarked to construct housing units in Kazungula District of Southern Province aimed at averting the current shortage of accommodation faced by workers in the District.

Leedsfit Holdings a local based company has entered in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with government to construct among other things, five thousand housing units and all amenities.

Leedsfit Holding Director Kelvin Situmbeko disclosed when he paid a courtesy call on Kazungula Deputy Council Secretary that his company is ready to undertake the construction project.

Mr Situmbeko expressed gratitude towards government for having accorded his company an opportunity to undertake the project.

He described the housing project as a commercial opportunity to turn around the face of Kazungula District.

He observed that the proposed development has a wide scope of benefits from both international and local perspective and that local employment will be created as well as skills transfer.

And Kazungula Deputy Council Secretary Rutherford Nduli was excited that the project will ease the accommodation hardships that public workers face.

Mr. Nduli said the lack of decent accommodation has made some workers to commute from Livingstone to Kazungula on a daily basis.

He has since assured management of Leedsfit of government support to the project as evidenced by Cabinet’s approval of the project.

Mr Nduli disclosed that documents at the council indicate land availability as well as a Memorandum of agreement between central government and the local authority with regards the housing project.

Previous articleCornelius Mweetwa raises concerne over people who have opened fake social media accounts in his name
Next articleUPND has Promised Heaven but Seem to have Serious Difficulties Delivering Even Purgatory

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

UPND has Promised Heaven but Seem to have Serious Difficulties Delivering Even Purgatory

By Fred M'membe Socialist Party President From their posturing, boasting, and unending promises of a paradise, a heaven on earth,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Cornelius Mweetwa raises concerne over people who have opened fake social media accounts in his name

General News Chief Editor - 0
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa is concerned with some unscrupulous people who have opened fake social media accounts in his name, requesting money from...
Read more

Media houses urged to publise contents of 2022 national budget

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has directed media houses to publicise the contents of the proposed 2022 national budget. Ms Kasanda says the...
Read more

Muchinga Province Minister assures people after doubt is cast over Government’s ability to implement the 2022 budget

General News Chief Editor - 3
Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has reassured the people of Muchinga that government will implement what was presented in the 2022 national budget. Mr....
Read more

Lafarge cement price reduction elates ZACA

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has expressed happiness over the decision by Lafarge Zambia Plc to reduce the price of its cement by between...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.