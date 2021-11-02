9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Muchinga Province Minister assures people after doubt is cast over Government’s ability to implement the 2022 budget

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Muchinga Province Minister assures people after doubt is cast over Government's ability...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has reassured the people of Muchinga that government will implement what was presented in the 2022 national budget. Mr. Sikazwe has called on the Muchinga community to show trust in the effective implementation of the 2022 budget.

He noted that the government is committed to improving the livelihoods of people through agriculture support programs. Mr. Sikazwe said the government announced in the budget presentation that by January 2022 prices of fertilizers will reduce to enable vulnerable but viable farmers to have easy access to the commodity.

Speaking when he featured on a Live Radio Delight programme in Chinsali, Mr Sikazwe reaffirmed the intentions to reduce fertilizer prices so as to increase the crop yields that will guarantee food security.

He said the first 2022 budget under the United Party for Development (UPND) government that was presented on October 29 placed a lot of emphasis on increasing the agriculture output by farmers to ensure that enough food is produced in the country.

“We have prioritized agriculture because we aim to reduce poverty levels through agriculture,” he said.

Mr Sikazwe further stated that the government is also planning to construct fertilizer production industries to ensure easy and faster access to the commodity.

Meanwhile, Mr Sikazwe reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement of supporting entrepreneurial ventures to youths through the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium enterprises.

He said the government will soon dispatch funds to support youths entrepreneurs with the aim of uplifting their livelihoods. He highlighted that the aim of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises is to reduce unemployment levels in the country.

Previous articleFirst Lady welcomes free education announcement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Muchinga Province Minister assures people after doubt is cast over Government’s ability to implement the 2022 budget

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has reassured the people of Muchinga that government will implement what was presented in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lafarge cement price reduction elates ZACA

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has expressed happiness over the decision by Lafarge Zambia Plc to reduce the price of its cement by between...
Read more

Zambian School of Driving welcomes extension of validity period for PSV driver’s licenses to five years.

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian School of Driving has commended the government for formulating a 2022 National Budget that incorporates their campaign promises to the Zambian people. Zambian...
Read more

99-year-old man commits suicide

General News Chief Editor - 2
A 99-year-old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula province has committed suicide by hanging himself. Acting Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Mulenga Muonga told ZANIS that...
Read more

National Union of Miners Suspends its President for Engaging in Politics inthe run up to 2021 general Elections

General News Chief Editor - 4
The National Executive Committee for the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has with immediate effect suspended its President James Chansa for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.