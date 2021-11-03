Struggling FAZ Super Division side Chambishi have fired coach Elijah Chikwanda with immediate effect.

Club spokesperson Chali Katongo said Chambishi have seperated with Chikwanda mutually.

Newly Promoted side Chambishi are second from the bottom of the table sitting on seven points after playing nine matches.

“The Executive Committee of Chambishi Football Club has mutually agreed to part ways with Mr. Elijah Chikwanda,” Katongo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chikwanda led Chambishi to top flight league promotion at the end the of the 2020/21 National Division 1 season.

Meanwhile, Chambishi have appointed Simonda Kaunda as new club coach.

“The Exco has appointed Mr. Kaunda Simonda as the new head coach. Mr. Simonda has brought with him Mr. Israel Mwanza as his assistant,” Katongo added.

Simonda, the former Roan United coach, last worked at Nkana as assistant coach and left at the end of last season after the non renewal of his contract.

Chambishi’s next match is against Forest Rangers at home.