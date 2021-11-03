A non-governmental Organization in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province has challenged parents and girl children to take advantage of free education that has been pronounced by government in the 2022 national budget.

Safrina Foundation observed that the abolishment of school, parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and examination fees as pronounced by the minister of Finance during the presentation of the 2022 national budget gives a golden opportunity for the less privileged in society to attain an education.

Safrina Foundation Executive Director Credy Aloyo told ZANIS that the financial burden on parents in rural areas hinders most girls from getting basic education.

“This is a chance which most parents should utilize to have all their children attain basic education,” she said.

Ms Aloyo said education is not just a human right but an important social equalizer hence the need to have it accessible to all especially the girl child.

She said with the free education policy, her organization expects less excuses from parents for not taking their girl children to school.

“We honestly expect less complaints and excuses from parents as to why they will not send their children to school,” she said.

She further called on other stakeholders to help government address other challenges that are faced by the girls in school such as menstrual hygiene, in order to achieve a holistic approach in resolving girl children education.