Continental representatives Red Arrows and Zanaco are in mid-week league action this Thursday.

Both CAF Confederation Cup envoys are both home in Lusaka in rescheduled 2020/2021 FAZ Super League Week 8 fixtures.

Number 13 side and last season’s league runners-up Zanaco host Buildcon at Sunset Stadium.

Zanaco face a tough test against fourth placed Buildcon who have defied the odds despite their financial problems and are enjoying their top five statuses whose highlight saw the Ndola club lead the table in the opening three games of the campaign.

In addition, Buildcon have lost just one game this season and head into the match after holding Arrows 0-0 on October 30 at home in Ndola that they played without four players who are on loan from The Airmen.

The match will also see Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu face his former assistant Boyd Mulwanda who is now Buildcon boss.

Kanidu took Mulwanda with him to Buildcon during his brief stint in 2020 and left the former there.

Zanaco are unbeaten in their last five games in which they have two wins and three draws.

But Zanaco are still battling to swim away from 13th place where they currently sit on 9 points from seven matches played.

Kaindu knows Zanaco must also show more tactical discipline after serving up a 3-3 away draw at Power Dynamos last Sunday that didn’t help their cause.

Meanwhile, 2020/2021 third place finishers Arrows are also battling to swim away from relegation zone where they are perched at the top part of the bottom four drop zone.

Arrows host 11th placed Forest Rangers who are seeking their first league win since September 25 when they beat Power Dynamos 2-1 away in Kitwe.