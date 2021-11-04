Chipolopolo midfielder Rodrick Kabwe has rejoined Zanaco after four year stint in South Africa.

Kabwe has moved to Zanaco on a two year contract as a free urgent after leaving South Africa’s Black Leopards at the end of the 2020/21 season.

“Rodrick Kabwe has rejoined Zanaco FC on a two-year contract from Black Leopards in South Africa, five years after winning the FAZ/MTN Super League with the Bankers,” Zanaco announced on Thursday after unveiling the player.

Prior to joining Leopards, Kabwe played for another South African club Ajax Cape Town.

“It feels nice. Home is home so I am just coming back home,” Kabwe told the Zanaco Media.

The ex-Kabwe Warriors captain further reflected on life in South Africa.

“Life itself is challenging. Even my journey in South Africa has been challenging. But I would say I really enjoyed my stay in South Africa with the clubs that I played for being Ajax Cape Town and Black Leopards,” Kabwe said.

Kabwe feattured for Zanaco in Thursdays home game against Buildcon.