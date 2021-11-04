9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Macky 2 collaborates with South African Mega star AKA on ‘Beautiful Life’

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Macky 2 collaborates with South African Mega star AKA on 'Beautiful Life'
staff

Macky 2 collaborates with South African Mega star AKA on the song ‘ Beautiful Life’.

Produced by Dj Baila And Miles Came Along. The music video was directed by Studio Space And Cooper Shots For NGP.

Previous articleGhana and Zambia collaborate to consolidate digital economy gains

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Macky 2 collaborates with South African Mega star AKA on ‘Beautiful Life’

Macky 2 collaborates with South African Mega star AKA on the song ' Beautiful Life'. Produced by Dj Baila And...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Salma Sky unveils highly anticipated new single ‘Free’

Entertainment News staff - 2
Salma Sky released the video for her highly anticipated new single 'Free' that features LT Mojo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRUzYAbE3gE Directed By: Tivo Shikapwashya Music Produced By: Mae N...
Read more

Slapdee, Macky 2, Chef 187 and other artists collaborate on an Independence Anthem

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambian top notch music stars Slapdee, Macky 2, Chef 187, Pilato, Judy, Organized Family, Mampi, Chester and other Zambian music acts team up on this Independence...
Read more

El Mukuka teams up with Andre Rizo and Cephas Maseko as they deliver a 2021 Afro House revamp to the infamous Swahili love song...

Entertainment News staff - 4
El Mukuka teams up with Andre Rizo and Cephas Maseko as they deliver a 2021 Afro House revamp to the infamous Swahili love song...
Read more

King Illest joins forces with South African rapper Da L.E.S on the summer anthem ‘Thick As Thieves’

Entertainment News staff - 0
  King Illest joins forces with South African rapper Da L.E.S on the summer anthem 'Thick As Thieves'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW7Z-cXZV-0
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.