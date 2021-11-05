Green party President Peter Sinkamba has said that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Government should, first of all, reinstate all public service employees who have been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema in the last two months, before a similar gesture can be extended to all those who were fired in a similar manner during the tenure of former ruling parties.

Reacting to a cabinet circular that all former Public Service employees that were retired on political, tribal, or any other unfair grounds and wish to be reinstated in the public service should send their appeals to PMSD for consideration, Mr. Sinkamba said that the move will backfire adding that since taking office, President Hichilema has terminated jobs or retired hundreds of public service employees, including staff in embassies and high commissions.

Below is the full statement

By Peter Sinkamba

UPND GOVERNMENT IS JUST COMPLICATING THINGS FOR ITSELF, BY EVERY MOVE THEY MAKE, THIS ONE INCLUSIVE

The Secretary to Cabinet has announced that all former Public Service employees that were retired on political, tribal or any other unfair grounds and wish to be reinstated in the public service should send their appeals to PMSD for consideration, will backfire in the face of UPND Government.

Since taking office two months ago, President Bally has terminated jobs or retired hundreds of public service employees. All of them were fired either for political or unfair grounds.

None of them were accorded any hearing. They were fired through TV announcements, and up to now, none have been given reasons why their jobs were terminated.

Clearly, this move by Government is intended to employ UPND members and sympathisers. It is purely a partisan move.

For, if this move were not partisan, the UPND Government should have first of all reinstated all public service employees who have been fired by President Bally in the last two months, and then advise all those who were fired in similar manner during PF, MMD and UNIP to reapply.

Without reinstating those fired under UPND administration, then sadly, it is fair and just to conclude that the whole scheme is nothing but a manipulation and abuse of power by the New Dawn Government for partisan, tribal and regional ends.

By the way, mwebantu, according to Article 266 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016 “public service ” employee means any person in the “Civil Service, the Teaching Service, Defence Force and National Security Service, the Zambia Correctional Service, the Zambia Police Service, Emoluments Commission, State Audit Commission, Lands Commission, Electoral Commission, Human Rights Commission, Gender Equity and Equality Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, the Anti-Financial and Economic Crimes Commission, the Police and Public Complaints Commission, and service as a constitutional office holder, service in other offices, as prescribed”.

This includes staff in embassies and high commissions.