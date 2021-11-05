Trial in a case in which newly elect Lusangazi Council Chairperson, Patrick Banda is charged with one count of personation of a person in a certificate today failed to take off in the Petauke magistrate court.

The case failed to take off because the accused asked the court to give him time to seek legal representation.

Banda is facing a charge of personation of a person in a certificate contrary to section 380 as read with 347 chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He appeared before Petauke Resident Magistrate, Ackson Mumba today for commencement of trial.

However, Magistrate Mumba stated that Banda had enough time to look for lawyers since the time he first appeared in court.

The magistrate however granted Banda liberty to seek legal representation.

Magistrate Mumba has since adjourned the matter to November 10, 2021 for commencement of trial.