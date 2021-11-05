9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 5, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Newly Elected Lusangazi council chairperson appears in court for trial

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Newly Elected Lusangazi council chairperson appears in court for trial
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Trial in a case in which newly elect Lusangazi Council Chairperson, Patrick Banda is charged with one count of personation of a person in a certificate today failed to take off in the Petauke magistrate court.

The case failed to take off because the accused asked the court to give him time to seek legal representation.

Banda is facing a charge of personation of a person in a certificate contrary to section 380 as read with 347 chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He appeared before Petauke Resident Magistrate, Ackson Mumba today for commencement of trial.

However, Magistrate Mumba stated that Banda had enough time to look for lawyers since the time he first appeared in court.

The magistrate however granted Banda liberty to seek legal representation.

Magistrate Mumba has since adjourned the matter to November 10, 2021 for commencement of trial.

Previous articleState House has no hand in the Arrest of people who were in the Previous Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Newly Elected Lusangazi council chairperson appears in court for trial

Trial in a case in which newly elect Lusangazi Council Chairperson, Patrick Banda is charged with one count of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Local entrepreneurs urged to equip themselves for CDF projects .

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Manyinga Town Council Chairman Henry Sakuwaha has advised the business community in the area to equip themselves with necessary documentations before being considered for...
Read more

Clerics urged to help fight early marriages, GBV, CORRUPTION

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The clergy in Mpika district have been urged to be advocates of ending early child marriages, gender based violence (GBV), corruption and other vices....
Read more

Katuba forms Public-Private Sector Development Committee

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Katuba Member of Parliament, Mwabashike Nkulukusa has initiated the establishment of a nine-member committee which will drive the developmental agenda of the constituency. Mr Nkulukusa...
Read more

Itezhi tezhi Chiefs want district back to Southern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Chiefs in itezhi-tezhi Districts have unanimously resolved that the district be re-aligned from Central to Southern Province. Speaking on behalf of Itezhi-tezhi traditional leaders,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.