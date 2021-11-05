Second placed Nkwazi on Saturday faces Kafue Celtic at home in Lusaka seeking to join leaders Green Buffaloes at the top of the FAZ Super Division.

With victory over Celtic at Edwin Imboela Stadium, Nkwazi will have the same number of points with Buffaloes 24 hours before the Army side tackle Nkana away in Kitwe.

Nkwazi have 18 points, three behind leaders, Buffaloes going into this weekend’s Week 10 fixtures.

Celtic are seventh in the league on 12 points after playing nine matches.

In the other game on Saturday, champions Zesco United are hosting Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Third placed Zesco sits on 14 points with a game in hand.

Eagles are 13th on the table with 10 points from nine matches played.

Meanwhile, the rest of the teams will be in action on Sunday.

FAZ Super Division – Week 10

05/11/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Konkola Blades

06/11/2021

Zesco United Vs Green Eagles

Nkwazi Vs Kafue Celtic

07/11/2021

Indeni Vs Prison Leopards

Nkana Vs Green Buffaloes

Zanaco Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Kabwe Warriors Vs Buildcon

Red Arrows Vs Power Dynamos

Chambishi Vs Forest Rangers