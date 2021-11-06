President Hakainde Hichilema says he is not a hurry to appoint Permanent Secretaries as fixing the economy is his administration’s topmost priority.

President Hichilema says rather than appointing Permanent Secretaries as expected by sections of society, his administration will not be rushed into making haphazard decisions.

Speaking to journalists shortly after arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from the United Kingdom, Mr Hichilema said government is managing time and decisions being made are well orchestrated.

Responding to concerns over the delayed appointment of Permanent Secretaries, Mr Hichilema said from the time he took over office in August this year, his preoccupation has been to work on the economy.

“What’s your priority? It’s to get this economy going, the economy goes on. The Budget was one of the key issues,” he said.

The Head of State added that he will not appoint Police Commissioners as this will be the responsibility of the Police Command.

“We want to reduce the direct number of presidential appointments in the Commission. That was an anomaly which was not normal but already you believe it was normal. This was only altered a few years ago,” Mr Hichilema said.

And responding to criticism by sections of society which saying the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency is illegal, President Hichilema explained that the budget is legal under the Budget Act.

He further expressed surprise with such levels of debate.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to understand where people come from, what their conceptualization in their mind when they raise issues like that. How can there be no legal framework. How can anyone argue like that,” he said.

And President Hichilema dismissed suggestions that most appointments and reinstatements are being done on a tribal basis stating that his administration has unprecedentedly created inclusive appointments representing all the regions of the country.

And the Emirates aircraft plane carrying President Hichilema and his entourage touched down Kenneth Kaunda International airport from the United Kingdom at 14:50 hours.

The President arrived back home after he attended the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow Scotland.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, President Hichilema held high level meetings in London with members of the House of Commons and UK policymakers, potential investors, as well as the Eurobond holders.

And the President told journalists that his Government will continue to engage the Eurobond holders until a lasting solution is reached.