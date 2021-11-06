Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, has called for strengthened global partnerships and renewed commitment to accelerate climate change financing.

Mr Nzovu made the call when he delivered country perspective remarks during the Commonwealth-organised side-event, dubbed “Accelerating Climate Finance Access for Nature-based Solutions in Supporting Climate, Land and Biodiversity Targets” at the on-going COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mr Nzovu said accelerating financing efforts on climate, land and biodiversity is critical, to ensure the country achieves aspirations for a green economy.

“It is our shared hope that through this exchange, we will strengthen our partnerships and realise a renewed commitment by the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the three Rio Conventions: United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).” The Minister noted.

The Minister informed the delegates from across the world that Zambia has set ambitious targets on climate change.

He added that the country recently revised and updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is a State Party to the Paris Agreement, in reducing national emissions, as well as adapting to the impacts of climate change.

On biodiversity, Mr Nzovu said Zambia subscribes to the Aichi Targets and is actively engaged in formulating a new post-2020 Global Biodiversity framework.

“Similarly, we are working towards achieving a no net loss on land degradation by 2030.

However, we are constrained to achieve most of these targets in time due to inadequate financial resources, making it difficult for us to make our fair contribution to global efforts in addressing these multiple challenges.” The Minister said.

Other participants at the side-event were the Minister of Environment Forestry and Tourism of Namibia; the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade of Seychelles and the Minister for Climate Change and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.