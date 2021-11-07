The government is saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles that have perpetrated most chiefdoms in Southern province.

Southern province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says about nine chiefdoms in the Province have had no chiefs for years due to continuous succession disputes among family members.

Speaking when he officiated at the first-ever Budima cultural festival in Sinazongwe, Mr. Mweetwa said although the government has no intentions of interfering with the process of selecting a chief for any chiefdom, it is now considering bringing royal families together to a negotiating table.

He said lack of chiefs in the nine chiefdoms in the region has had negative effect on development programmes.

Meanwhile Sinazongwe Member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo says it is unfortunate that Sinazongwe district has no chief at a time that more resources have been allocated for constituency development fund which require the input of chiefs.

Mr Sialubalo has since called on the royal families of Senior Chief Mweemba and chief Sinazongwe to put aside their differences and install Chiefs for the sake of developing the district.

The chiefdom of Sinazongwe has had no Chief since the death of Chief Sinazongwe, three years ago while Mweemba Chiefdom has had no chief since the incumbent traditional ruler’s untimely death in July, 2021.