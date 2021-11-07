9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 7, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in Southern province

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Government saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government is saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles that have perpetrated most chiefdoms in Southern province.

Southern province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says about nine chiefdoms in the Province have had no chiefs for years due to continuous succession disputes among family members.

Speaking when he officiated at the first-ever Budima cultural festival in Sinazongwe, Mr. Mweetwa said although the government has no intentions of interfering with the process of selecting a chief for any chiefdom, it is now considering bringing royal families together to a negotiating table.

He said lack of chiefs in the nine chiefdoms in the region has had negative effect on development programmes.

Meanwhile Sinazongwe Member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo says it is unfortunate that Sinazongwe district has no chief at a time that more resources have been allocated for constituency development fund which require the input of chiefs.

Mr Sialubalo has since called on the royal families of Senior Chief Mweemba and chief Sinazongwe to put aside their differences and install Chiefs for the sake of developing the district.

The chiefdom of Sinazongwe has had no Chief since the death of Chief Sinazongwe, three years ago while Mweemba Chiefdom has had no chief since the incumbent traditional ruler’s untimely death in July, 2021.

Previous articleHeavy downpour damages 42 houses in Luanshya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in Southern province

The government is saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles that have perpetrated most chiefdoms in Southern province. Southern...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Farmers commend the government for its venture into agri-businesses

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Farmers in Lusaka District have commended the government for its venture into agri-businesses. One of the farmers Mrs Paulina Zulu says The farmers...
Read more

Deforestation increases in Kalumbila

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Kalumbila District Forestry Officer, Shadreck Bwalya has expressed concern about the increasing levels of deforestation in the area mainly due to an increase in...
Read more

Govt. to complete all unfinished projects in Mafinga district

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe has assured traditional leaders in Mafinga district that government will complete all unfinished developmental projects in the area. Mr Sikazwe...
Read more

Newly Elected Lusangazi council chairperson appears in court for trial

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Trial in a case in which newly elect Lusangazi Council Chairperson, Patrick Banda is charged with one count of personation of a person in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.