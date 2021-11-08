9.5 C
There will be no sacred cow in the Fight against Corruption, HH tells the Germans

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that there will be no sacred cow in the fight against Corruption. The President has since declared that his administration is determined to eradicate corruption.

He has also called for renewed impetus in the country’s fight against the vice.

President Hichilema has reiterated that there is NO sacred cow in the Fight against Corruption and that his Administration is determined to eradicate the Vice.

Speaking when he met German Chancellor's Personal Representative for Africa Gunter Nooke at the state house in Lusaka today, the Head of State said his administration will guarantee democratic space to all political players and freedom of association including freedom of information.
reedom of information.

President Hichilema said Government appreciates bilateral relations Zambia has enjoyed with Germany.

He said Zambia is facing a challenge of debt and that Government looks forward to working with the German Government in dismantling arrears.

President Hichilema said his administration is keen on implementing decentralization and that it is taking national resources that were controlled by a small number of people in Lusaka to other parts of the country.

He further said Zambia needs the support of Germany in tackling climate change issues, poverty reduction and providing alternative sources of income.

President Hichilema said Zambia needs to move from borrowing to putting in place entrepreneurship opportunities for its people.

And Mr. NOOKE expressed appreciation for the Government’s ambitious social and economic reform agenda, its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and commitment to good governance.

He assured President Hichilema that Germany stands ready to build a partnership for reforms with the New administration.

President Hakainde Hichilema having a light moment with Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and his entourage during the meeting at State House
President Hakainde Hichilema greet the Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and his entourage during the meeting at State House

President Hakainde Hichilema speaking the Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and his entourage during the meeting at State House
President Hakainde Hichilema speaking the Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and his entourage during the meeting at State House

President Hakainde Hichilema confers with the Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and and Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchel shortly after the meeting at State House
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with the Germany special envoy of the chancellor Gunter Nooke and and Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchel shortly after the meeting at State House

6 COMMENTS

  1. No sacred cows indeed. But we want actual valid convictions – not punitive arrests on trumped up “insults” charges!

    #plant a tree now!

    2

  2. The most important component of the corruption fight that is you as the incumbent must ensure that your Ministers and senior officers behave. Some tax holidays and concessions might not be innocent. Acquaint yourself with the Varun K15BN tax holiday that Kingsley Chanda exposed and collected. The moment you appointed Situmbeko we knew that Kingsley’s days at ZRA were numbered. It’ll be futile to pursue former leaders when you own are doing the same. And think that it’ll be easy. Zambia is in the hands of the Mafia, a very dangerous Mafia. LPM’s speech on FTJ’s immunity was stolen from his office at State House. That’s not a joke

    1

  4. “…President Hichilema said his administration is keen on implementing decentralization and that it is taking national resources that were controlled by a small number of people in Lusaka to other parts of the country…..”

    The clique of theives .,………

    It is sad that some have associated this statement with a tribe…….

    1

  5. My uncle would beat all of us, his children and his nephews. Late at night he would console his children: I BEAT YOU BECAUSE I DON’T WANT THESE PEOPLE TO THINK I HATE THEM. DON’T WORRY VERY SOON I WILL FIND A WAY TO GET RID OF THEM.

