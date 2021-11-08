President Hakainde Hichilema has said that there will be no sacred cow in the fight against Corruption. The President has since declared that his administration is determined to eradicate corruption.

He has also called for renewed impetus in the country’s fight against the vice.

President Hichilema has reiterated that there is NO sacred cow in the Fight against Corruption and that his Administration is determined to eradicate the Vice.

Speaking when he met German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa Gunter Nooke at the state house in Lusaka today, the Head of State said his administration will guarantee democratic space to all political players and freedom of association including

reedom of information.

President Hichilema said Government appreciates bilateral relations Zambia has enjoyed with Germany.

He said Zambia is facing a challenge of debt and that Government looks forward to working with the German Government in dismantling arrears.

President Hichilema said his administration is keen on implementing decentralization and that it is taking national resources that were controlled by a small number of people in Lusaka to other parts of the country.

He further said Zambia needs the support of Germany in tackling climate change issues, poverty reduction and providing alternative sources of income.

President Hichilema said Zambia needs to move from borrowing to putting in place entrepreneurship opportunities for its people.

And Mr. NOOKE expressed appreciation for the Government’s ambitious social and economic reform agenda, its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and commitment to good governance.

He assured President Hichilema that Germany stands ready to build a partnership for reforms with the New administration.