9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Chishimba Kambwili says he is confident of becoming PF President

By Chief Editor
53 views
8
Feature Politics Chishimba Kambwili says he is confident of becoming PF President
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Senior official Chishimba Kambwili is confident of becoming its President.

Mr. Kambwili, who is former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president said this time around he will be the one to lead the party until the 2026 general elections.

Mr. Kambwili said he is aware of the central committee sitting this week and it will come up with the date for the general conference and once held, he will carry the day.

In an interview, he said he was receiving overwhelming support across the country to take over the party presidency.

The former Roan Constituency lawmaker said many PF members have a strong belief that he will make the party stronger and compete favourably in the August 2026 general elections.

“This time around I will be the party president. I will ensure that things are put in order for us to take over in 2026.
Members of the PF central committee will be having a meeting next week (this week) and I am informed they will announce the date for the general conference,” Mr Kambwili said.

Mr. Kambwili said he will embrace all officials so that the party remains relevant at all levels.

He said he will not sideline anyone because all party membership is critical to its survival.

Mr. Kambwili said party members will be expected to ensure that the grassroots remain intact and re-recruit more members.

Previous articleNkana File Complaint Over Unruly Green Buffaloes Fans
Next articleThe Ugly T Word: Is Tribal Vote a Key to President Hichilema and UPND 2026 Victory?

8 COMMENTS

  1. PF have to adopt CK , they have no one better…….

    PF are a ruble rousing party , only loudmouths, stone throwers and crooks theirve……….

  2. Oh please! Who cares about that Tribal preacher? We have our one and only Bally to fix things. Insoni ebuntu. After all those nasty names he called the PF!

    1

  4. I really really really hope that CK becomes the PF party leader. That will be the absolute GUARANTEE that the party will die without a trace, and disappear into OBLIVION.

  7. With CK on the helm the party will only get TWO votes; from KZ and CK himself – the rest of the country will turn its head off in disgust!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

The Ugly T Word: Is Tribal Vote a Key to President Hichilema and UPND 2026 Victory?

By Moses Simaamba The recent threats to arrest Chishimba Kambwili for hate speech during the elections forced me to question...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Be more Specific when you Accuse Individuals or Clique of Individuals-Fred Mmembe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 40
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has urged the people in Government to be more specific when they accuse individuals or cliques of individuals. Writing in...
Read more

Zambia Sugar Dismisses Story of being part of Companies Funding PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
Zambia Sugar PLC has dismissed the story published by the Zambian Watchdog alleging that the company, together with Shoprite, Indo Zambia Bank, and other...
Read more

The August 12, 2021 general elections were eventful and historical

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The Civil society Organisation's (CSO's) have launched an election report which has revealed that the recently held August 12, 2021 general elections were eventful...
Read more

Nkombo urges civic leaders to understand the legal framework that guides running of councils

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has asked councillors to understand the legal framework that guides the running of councils for them...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.