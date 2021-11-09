PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Senior official Chishimba Kambwili is confident of becoming its President.

Mr. Kambwili, who is former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president said this time around he will be the one to lead the party until the 2026 general elections.

Mr. Kambwili said he is aware of the central committee sitting this week and it will come up with the date for the general conference and once held, he will carry the day.

In an interview, he said he was receiving overwhelming support across the country to take over the party presidency.

The former Roan Constituency lawmaker said many PF members have a strong belief that he will make the party stronger and compete favourably in the August 2026 general elections.

“This time around I will be the party president. I will ensure that things are put in order for us to take over in 2026.

Members of the PF central committee will be having a meeting next week (this week) and I am informed they will announce the date for the general conference,” Mr Kambwili said.

Mr. Kambwili said he will embrace all officials so that the party remains relevant at all levels.

He said he will not sideline anyone because all party membership is critical to its survival.

Mr. Kambwili said party members will be expected to ensure that the grassroots remain intact and re-recruit more members.