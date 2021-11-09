Civil Servant and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) in Northern Province has hailed government for remitting the money which was deducted from civil servants as part of the debt swap recovery.

CSAWUZ Northern Province Secretary, Wallace Kasao said the move taken by government is commendable. Mr Kasao said the union had advocated that government pays back the money that was deducted from the civil servants, saying it is gratifying that it has heard their cries.

He stated that this is an indication that government cares for its workers.

And National Union for Public and Private Educators in Zambia (NUPPEZ) Northern Province Chairperson, Frazer Sinyangwe said the action by government to refund the money is encouraging to workers.

Mr Sinyangwe said most of the workers’ budgets were seriously inconvenienced when their monies were deducted.

He said the Union appreciates the move taken by government as this also gives them confidence that the new dawn government listens to the voices of its workers.

Mr Sinyangwe further encouraged government to continue giving a listening ear to issues affecting the workers.