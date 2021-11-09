State House has said that government will not implement development programmes that compromise the environmental needs of future generations.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said that was why the government was taking steps to protect the environment.

Mr. Bwalya said that various measures such as connecting more people to the National power grid will have to be taken to discourage them from using charcoal.

Mr Bwalya sa the use of other sources of energy will also be encouraged.

He says government is also discussing possibilities of coming up with a fund which will support innovators who are promoting the use of other forms of energy.

Mr. BWALYA says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has shown leadership and should be helped to protect the environment.

He said this during a special program on ZNBC TV1.

And Presidential Advisor on Covid-19 ROMA CHILENGI said it is sad that the country has not had a framework to support innovators.

Dr CHILENGI said innovators who are promoting the use of other sources of energy should be supported.

Meanwhile, Dr. CHILENGI said there is progress in the number of people who are getting the Covid 19 vaccines.

He said his office has been engaging stakeholders on how to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

Dr. CHILENGI said discussions have been held with Speaker of the National Assembly to see how more people can be vaccinated in constituencies.

He said people should not wait for more citizens to start dying before they can take the vaccine.

And Mr. BWALYA said there will be no economic activities if the fourth wave hits the country.

He said people should protect the integrity of the budget by ensuring that the economy continues running by getting vaccinated.