Thursday, November 11, 2021
General News
Catholic Bishops meet President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says he appreciates the role the church plays in fostering unity and peace in the nation.

Speaking when he met a delegation from the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops led by ZCCB President, Archbishop of Kasama Reverend Ignatius Chama, President Hichilema said the church has been a source of stability when conflict was knocking on the door in the 1990s.

President Hichilema says that during the Third Term bid, the church was again there to speak for the masses and today, the church continues to provide that leadership.

The Head of State says his administration is resolved to uniting the nation, saying he needs the involvement of the church in achieving this agenda.

President Hichilema says his administration is on a road to reconstructing the country which can only happen if the nation operates in a peaceful environment.

And the President says his administration is bringing in a different style of leadership, one that is anchored on good governance and accountability.

He said the fight against corruption is not a tribal issue but is aimed at protecting the assets and use the money recovered to create more jobs.

