Katete district vaccinates over 7 thousand against COVID-19

About 7,134 doses of both AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered to members of the public in Katete District of Eastern Province.

Speaking recently during the re-launch of the COVID- 19 vaccination campaign, Acting District Commissioner Anslow Muchelemba said the commitment towards vaccinations in the district has led to reduction in cases of COVID-19.

Ms Muchelemba encouraged the public to get vaccinated as a measure continue to saving lives.

She further reminded the public to uphold the five COVID-19 rules and seek early medical attention.

“It is time to take advantage and protect our population from disease and death due to COVID-19 especially with the possible fourth wave that threatens us,” she said.

Meanwhile, District Health Director Abel Shawa refuted the assertions that the vaccines were being given at a charge.

“I heard some people saying the vaccines were not for free, but I just want you the community to know that the vaccines are at no cost, they are free of charge, and please come and get vaccinated,” he said.

