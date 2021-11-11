9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 11, 2021
There is no looming shortage of fuel despite low stocks-Energy Minister

By Chief Editor
Energy Minister Peter Kapala has said that the country’s fuel stocks are expected to normalize by next week and that Zambia is expecting a number of fuel tankers to arrive.

Mr. Kapala stressed that there is no looming shortage of fuel but admits that the current stocks are low.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC, Mr. Kapala further urged the public not to panic or engage in overbuying of fuel.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kapala has urged the ERB to promote the utilization of renewable energy sources saying Zambia is endowed with renewable energy sources that have remained underdeveloped.

Mr. Kapala said ERB should create a regulatory framework that will attract investments to scale up diversification of the country’s energy mix as opposed to depending on hydropower.

He was speaking in Lusaka today at the Launch of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Service Charter aimed at empowering the public with information to hold ERB accountable to service delivery standards.

And ERB Acting Director-General Fred HAngandu said the service charter is a demonstration of the Boards commitment to accountability in the discharge of its mandate and will ensure effective service delivery.

Previous articleCorruption × Insults × Pride × Stupidity = Kambwili and PF Thuggish Politics

