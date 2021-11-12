9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

All Individuals and Entities that have Encroached on Forest Reserve Land must Vacate-Environment Minister

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines All Individuals and Entities that have Encroached on Forest Reserve Land must...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has urged all individuals and entities that have encroached on forest reserve land to vacate and not wait for eviction notices.

Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has said that everyone is required to abide by the law and follow laid down procedures that guide the protection of forest reserves.

Mr. Nzovu said that the ministry will collaborate with the ministry of defense and home affairs to ensure the law is adhered to, adding that the government has observed with concern high levels of illegalities towards the country’s forest resource including the mushrooming of settlements in protected areas which include watershed areas resulting in the loss of 33 percent of forest cover across the country.

Speaking when he issued a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Mr. Nzovu said that the uncontrolled harvesting of timber species such as Mukula and increased illegal cutting down of trees for charcoal production are among issues also affecting forest reserves.

Mr. Nzovu said that as a result of these illegal activities, forest reserves and water catchment areas have been seriously affected and that government is putting in place measures to halt the activities by evicting people who have encroached forest reserve areas.

Mr. Nzovu said that the security of forest reserves is important for the benefit of future generations as well as the conservation of the ecosystem.

Previous articleFight Against Ccorruption – Victimhood, & Distortions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

All Individuals and Entities that have Encroached on Forest Reserve Land must Vacate-Environment Minister

The government has urged all individuals and entities that have encroached on forest reserve land to vacate and not...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia elected chair of African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change for 2 years

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has announced that Zambia has been elected as the new Chair of the African Group of...
Read more

There is no looming shortage of fuel despite low stocks-Energy Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Energy Minister Peter Kapala has said that the country’s fuel stocks are expected to normalize by next week and that Zambia is expecting a...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema Fires All District Commissioners and Replaces them with new Ones

Headlines Chief Editor - 50
President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contracts of all District Commissioners. The President has further appointed new District Commissioners for the...
Read more

Former Health Minister Chitallu Chilufya wants ACC to pay him $50 million for unlawful prosecution

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
Former Health Minister Chitallu Chilufya has given the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) a 3-day ultimatum to pay him $50 million as compensation for unlawful...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.