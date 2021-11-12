ACTING Minister of Education says the government has advanced K48 Million to the University of Zambia (UNZA) management towards the payment of outstanding gratuities for lecturers.

Speaking when he gave a ministerial statement on the recent protest at the institution, Mr. Elvis Nkandu said another sum of K50 Million will be disbursed resulting in a total K98 million.

Mr Nkandu said management has since been instructed to initiate payments of out standing gratuities immediately.

He added that UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has since assured government that the misunderstandings between students and unions have been resolved amicably.

“As government we will expedite the process of appointing substantive Councils at Unza and all other public universities in a quest to improve service delivery,” he said.

About three days ago, students from the university of Zambia staged a protest demanding for dismissal of thee-Chance Professor Luke Mumba, accusing him of failure to manage the school system.