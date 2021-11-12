9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government advances K48 million to UNZA management to pay outstanding gratuities for Lecturers

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government advances K48 million to UNZA management to pay outstanding...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ACTING Minister of Education says the government has advanced K48 Million to the University of Zambia (UNZA) management towards the payment of outstanding gratuities for lecturers.

Speaking when he gave a ministerial statement on the recent protest at the institution, Mr. Elvis Nkandu said another sum of K50 Million will be disbursed resulting in a total K98 million.

Mr Nkandu said management has since been instructed to initiate payments of out standing gratuities immediately.

He added that UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has since assured government that the misunderstandings between students and unions have been resolved amicably.

“As government we will expedite the process of appointing substantive Councils at Unza and all other public universities in a quest to improve service delivery,” he said.

About three days ago, students from the university of Zambia staged a protest demanding for dismissal of thee-Chance Professor Luke Mumba, accusing him of failure to manage the school system.

Previous articleBy mentioning corruption president Biden was not encouraging Zambia to start persecuting corruption

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government advances K48 million to UNZA management to pay outstanding gratuities for Lecturers

ACTING Minister of Education says the government has advanced K48 Million to the University of Zambia (UNZA) management towards...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

General News Chief Editor - 0
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s Regional Director for Southern Africa, Mr. Valentin Tapsoba, arrives in Zambia on Sunday 14 November 2021 for a ten-day...
Read more

22 year old man of Indian origin arrested for assaulting two minors

General News Chief Editor - 13
Police in Mumbwa District have arrested a 22-year-old man of Indian origin for indecent assault of two minors aged eight and nine years. ...
Read more

Catholic Bishops meet President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema says he appreciates the role the church plays in fostering unity and peace in the nation. ...
Read more

Fake Teachers: Secondary Schools Teachers Union say the Education System is Rotten

General News Chief Editor - 16
Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) General Secretary, Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa has charged that the education system is rotten. Mr Wamuyuwa’s statement follows the recent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.