Lusaka Dynamos striker Emmanuel Chabula is itching to return to action after a three-week injury layoff.

Chabula is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in training slightly over three weeks ago.

The ex-Kitwe United forward missed Elite’s matches against Zanaco, Nkwazi, Kafue Celtic.

“I was in severe pain but now I am recovering,” Chabula said on Thursday.

“I am beginning personal training. I hope to be available for selection before we play against Red Arrows,” he said.

Chabula’s last match was on October 17 when Dynamos lost 1-0 against Power Dynamos away at Arthur Davies Stadium.

He has scored one league goal for struggling Dynamos this season.

Meanwhile, Dynamos are preparing to face Red Arrows on November 17 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.