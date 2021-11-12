9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

RUGBY: Wanderers Club Postpones Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament

By sports
53 views
0
Sports RUGBY: Wanderers Club Postpones Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ndola Wanderers have announced the indefinite postponement of the 2021 Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament.

The once popular Ndola 7s has been put off due to financial constraints.

Club Secretary General Frank Chansa has already notified the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) over the development.

The event was initially scheduled for the 6th November.

“Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club wishes inform our rugby fraternity that the Ndola 7s Rugby tournament which was scheduled to take place on the 6th November 2021 has been postponed,” Chansa wrote in a letter sent to ZRU.

“This is due to our weather friendly sponsors who are facing financial challenges due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the Club is currently working on the maintenance of the pitch which will not be ready in time.”

Rugby teams are currently competing in cup games after finishing the league campaign won by Red Arrows.

Previous articleChipolopolo Hunt For First Home Win in Last Qatar Group B Home Game

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

RUGBY: Wanderers Club Postpones Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament

Ndola Wanderers have announced the indefinite postponement of the 2021 Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament. The once popular Ndola 7s has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Hunt For First Home Win in Last Qatar Group B Home Game

Sports sports - 0
Beston Chambeshi is promising Zambia's fans that Chipolopolo will fight hard on Saturday against Mauritania to get their first home win in the 2022...
Read more

Lusaka Dynamos’ Chabula Recovering From Injury

Sports sports - 0
Lusaka Dynamos striker Emmanuel Chabula is itching to return to action after a three-week injury layoff. Chabula is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in...
Read more

Mwepu Injured, Patson States Value of Formality Qatar Qualifiers

Sports sports - 5
Enock Mwepu becomes Chipolopolo's second injury no-show while Patson Daka defends the decision to have a solid side for the last two formality dates...
Read more

Fashion States Relevance of Formality 2022 Qatar Qualifiers

Sports sports - 3
Scotland-based striker Fashion Sakala is backing the relevance of a strong Chipolopolo in their final two fornality games in the FIFA World Cup Group B...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.