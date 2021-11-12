Ndola Wanderers have announced the indefinite postponement of the 2021 Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament.

The once popular Ndola 7s has been put off due to financial constraints.

Club Secretary General Frank Chansa has already notified the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) over the development.

The event was initially scheduled for the 6th November.

“Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club wishes inform our rugby fraternity that the Ndola 7s Rugby tournament which was scheduled to take place on the 6th November 2021 has been postponed,” Chansa wrote in a letter sent to ZRU.

“This is due to our weather friendly sponsors who are facing financial challenges due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the Club is currently working on the maintenance of the pitch which will not be ready in time.”

Rugby teams are currently competing in cup games after finishing the league campaign won by Red Arrows.