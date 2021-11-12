The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it is disappointed with some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who are using the tribal lens in dealing with national issues so that they are perceived as victims in the ongoing crusade against corruption.

Speaking at a press briefing in Choma, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that the ruling party feels tribal sentiments being orchestrated by some PF parliamentarians are not only divisive but also lack substance considering that the fight against the graft is not ethnically driven.

Mr. Mweetwa said that the PF parliamentarians cannot anchor their debates in parliament on tribal sentiments advising them to focus on national issues as the house is not a platform to champion ethnic inclinations.

Mr. Mweetwa that, even outbursts by politicians like SSeanTembo and Chishimba Kambwili, which border on mediocrity will not take the two politicians anywhere, as Zambians are determined to see the UPND government deliver on its election promises, key among them, economic recovery.

He has also distanced the UPND from some claims that the state plans to eliminate Mr. Sean Tembo, saying the ruling party has no time for such trivialities.