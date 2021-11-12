9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Use of Tribal Lens by PF MPs to deal with National Issues Disappointing-Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
Feature Politics Use of Tribal Lens by PF MPs to deal with National Issues...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it is disappointed with some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who are using the tribal lens in dealing with national issues so that they are perceived as victims in the ongoing crusade against corruption.

Speaking at a press briefing in Choma, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that the ruling party feels tribal sentiments being orchestrated by some PF parliamentarians are not only divisive but also lack substance considering that the fight against the graft is not ethnically driven.

Mr. Mweetwa said that the PF parliamentarians cannot anchor their debates in parliament on tribal sentiments advising them to focus on national issues as the house is not a platform to champion ethnic inclinations.

Mr. Mweetwa that, even outbursts by politicians like SSeanTembo and Chishimba Kambwili, which border on mediocrity will not take the two politicians anywhere, as Zambians are determined to see the UPND government deliver on its election promises, key among them, economic recovery.

He has also distanced the UPND from some claims that the state plans to eliminate Mr. Sean Tembo, saying the ruling party has no time for such trivialities.

Previous articleFarming cooperatives in North-Western Province defrauding the Farming Inputs Distribution Programmes
Next articleWorld Bank commends Zambia on climate resilience project implementation

5 COMMENTS

  3. Tu P.F, = worst gang of Thugs, Hoodlums,
    Pimps & Pirates masquerading as a bona-fide Political party.
    August 12, 2021 was indeed LIBERATION DAY for all normal thinking & moral standing Zambians.
    Good riddance to bad rubb1sh!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Lusaka Dynamos’ Chabula Recovering From Injury

Lusaka Dynamos striker Emmanuel Chabula is itching to return to action after a three-week injury layoff. Chabula is recovering from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chishimba Kambwili says he is confident of becoming PF President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 47
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Senior official Chishimba Kambwili is confident of becoming its President. Mr. Kambwili, who is former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president said this...
Read more

Be more Specific when you Accuse Individuals or Clique of Individuals-Fred Mmembe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 40
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has urged the people in Government to be more specific when they accuse individuals or cliques of individuals. Writing in...
Read more

Zambia Sugar Dismisses Story of being part of Companies Funding PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
Zambia Sugar PLC has dismissed the story published by the Zambian Watchdog alleging that the company, together with Shoprite, Indo Zambia Bank, and other...
Read more

The August 12, 2021 general elections were eventful and historical

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The Civil society Organisation's (CSO's) have launched an election report which has revealed that the recently held August 12, 2021 general elections were eventful...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.