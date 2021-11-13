9.5 C
Felix Mutati calls on stakeholders to embrace Drone Technology

By Chief Editor
Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati has called for the use of drone technology in creating solutions to the country’s challenges. Mr Mutati said drone technology, when applied well, has the capacity to change the landscape of the economy.

The minister said this during the IHS 2021 Zambia Flying Labs Drone Business Challenge in Lusaka last evening. He stated that his ministry has devised a strategy on how the country can achieve an economy that is driven by technology and digital transformation.

“One of our pillars in the 5 D strategies number 3 states that we need to employ knowledge as a driver for transformation, that is knowledge-based transformation”, he said.

He explained that his ministry is also implementing a National remote sensing centre that uses various technologies in order to enhance research in the management of national economic infrastructure including health, natural resources among others.

Mr Mutati added that there is need to collaborate and integrate and use collective power to advance the nation for the betterment of the nation.

He further said the country can use the drone technology in order to propel the skills of the young people and create the critical thinking that is required as technology is never impossible

SRDP Consultancy Drone expert Xervy Veloso(right) demonstrating to engineers from Zambia and Zimbabwe on how to conduct special bridge inspections using drone technology on the Victoria Falls Bridge in Livingstone as Road Development Agency(RDA) senior corporate affairs manager Anthony Mulowa(in white shirt) looks on. The US $ 6.5 million bridge maintenance project is aimed at building capacity in bridge engineers. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
SRDP Consultancy Drone expert Xervy Veloso(right) demonstrating to engineers from Zambia and Zimbabwe on how to conduct special bridge inspections using drone technology on the Victoria Falls Bridge in Livingstone as Road Development Agency(RDA) senior corporate affairs manager Anthony Mulowa(in white shirt) looks on. The US $ 6.5 million bridge maintenance project is aimed at building capacity in bridge engineers. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima said the drone technology has come at a right time when the country is in dire need of technology to reduce the cost of production and better the lives of the people.

Mr Muchima said the use of drone technology is expanding and hence countries need to tap in it as it provides many business solutions. He explained that his ministry is already applying the technology to enhance processes involved in the land titling programme.

Mr Muchima noted that his ministry is using drones to capture images of land features and that the use of drones has reduced the production time of titling certificates.

Meanwhile University of Zambia Vice Chancellor, Luke Mumba said UNZA has the potential of becoming the anchor in research and development of drone technology.

“We already have the capacity to develop pilots and research projects to further the use of drones and data and also to address the social challenges of the people ranging from disaster management to sustainable agriculture, rural and nature conservation,”. Said Prof Mumba.

He commended the Zambia Flying Labs for promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programmes.

SRDP Consultancy Drone expert Xervy Veloso( right in special glasses) demonstrating to engineers from Zambia and Zimbabwe on how to conduct special bridge inspections using drone technology on the Victoria Falls Bridge in Livingstone. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
SRDP Consultancy Drone expert Xervy Veloso( right in special glasses) demonstrating to engineers from Zambia and Zimbabwe on how to conduct special bridge inspections using drone technology on the Victoria Falls Bridge in Livingstone. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

