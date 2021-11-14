Police have picked up and detained former Defence Minister and Patriotic Front (PF) Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Davies Chama.

Mr. Chama has since been co-charged with his former security officer, Brian Dumisani Nyoni for attempted murder.

The duo is expected to be transported to Sesheke District where the matter will be heard.

During the Mulobezi By-election in June 2015, violence erupted between the UPND party and the PF,y which saw one UPND cadre shot in the thigh and sustained a dip knife cut in the buttock as well as another cut on the left eye.

According to the version of Mr Siyanga Siyauya, who was UPND campaign manager for the Mulobezi by-elections, it was surprising that after the attack from the PF cadres, their cadre and one of his colleagues were instead arrested and detained instead of arresting the perpetrators of the crime.

Mr. Siyauya said he was lucky that he was not also injured but alleged that the driver of the PF Secretary General Davies Chama was aimed at shooting him as well.

Mr. Siyauya, who did not give details of his arrest and subsequent detention by Mulobezi police, said he was released on police bond.

However, according to Zambia Police at the time, Mr Siyauya was arrested for allegedly being part of a group of machete-wielding thugs who attacked Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Chama and his entourage in Mulobezi.

Inspector-General of Police Stella Libongani and Western Province commissioner of police Standwell Lungu confirmed Mr Siyauya’s arrest along with the two UPND cadres.

Ms Libongani said the three were arrested after Mr Chama and PF officials reported the attack to Sichili Police Post.

“Police officers found offensive weapons in Mr Sianga’s vehicle after searching it,” Ms Libongani said.

Mr Lungu said the police arrested Mr Siyauya, who was UPND parliamentary candidate Sililo’s campaign manager because he was found at the scene where Mr Chama and his entourage were attacked by suspected UPND cadres.

“We have arrested and detained Mr Siyauya because he was found at the scene where Mr Chama was attacked.

“After searching his vehicle, the police found a panga, an axe and a pistol. So, he is in police custody,” Mr Lungu said.

And police spokesperson Charity Munganga-Chanda said in a statement yesterday that police have apprehended Mr Siyauya and Mr Likamba along with Mr Mushaukwa, who were nursing a gunshot wound in hospital.

“A pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and other offensive weapons were recovered from a Toyota Hilux registration number ALD 9469 belonging to honourable Sianga. The Hilux was one of the vehicles that were used to block the road when the attack happened,” Mrs Munganga-Chanda said.