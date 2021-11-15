9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 15, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema in South Africa for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair

By editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema in South Africa for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema landed safely this morning at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair as part of economic diplomacy agenda.

President Hichilema is among 8 other Heads of State and Government participating at this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair. President Hakainde Hichilema , is accompanied by Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga and Community Development and social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba. Intra Africa Trade Fair is platform for business to business and business to Government discussions.

President Hichilema said his government places high value on economic diplomacy because it appreciates the importance of international linkages.

This year’s theme is focused on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.

President Hichilema said whilst at this trade and investment indaba, he will join other Head of States in addressing pertinent issues that border on easing business on the continent and beyond.
“Our mission is to make a case of Zambia as an investment destination in our role as Chief Marketing Officer. The investment we are looking for will be that which is willing to partner with Zambians on a joint venture basis,” he said.

Earlier, the President was received by Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti and other Embassy staff.

A number of Zambian businesses are participating at the continental trade fair, which is Africa’s largest trade show providing a platform for sharing trade, investment and market opportunities.

The event is held every two years to provide trade and market information and to connect buyers and sellers from across the continent.

Previous articleGovernment concerned with increased number of mine accidents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

President Hichilema in South Africa for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair

President Hakainde Hichilema landed safely this morning at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema pays tribute to all men and women who lost their lives and participated in World War I

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to all men and women who lost their lives and participated in World War I which ended at...
Read more

Police Arrest Former Defence Minister Davies Chama for Attempted Murder in 2015

Headlines Chief Editor - 57
Police have picked up and detained former Defence Minister and Patriotic Front (PF) Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Davies Chama. Mr. Chama has since been co-charged with his...
Read more

Stop Harassing Former Presidents

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba The tendency by new ruling parties or new Presidents in Africa to persecute their predecessors is extremely retrogressive. There is a pattern...
Read more

President Hichilema confers with Millers Association of Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged the government’s commitment to working together with the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) to ensure that the cost of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.