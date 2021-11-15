President Hakainde Hichilema landed safely this morning at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair as part of economic diplomacy agenda.

President Hichilema is among 8 other Heads of State and Government participating at this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair. President Hakainde Hichilema , is accompanied by Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga and Community Development and social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba. Intra Africa Trade Fair is platform for business to business and business to Government discussions.

President Hichilema said his government places high value on economic diplomacy because it appreciates the importance of international linkages.

This year’s theme is focused on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.

President Hichilema said whilst at this trade and investment indaba, he will join other Head of States in addressing pertinent issues that border on easing business on the continent and beyond.

“Our mission is to make a case of Zambia as an investment destination in our role as Chief Marketing Officer. The investment we are looking for will be that which is willing to partner with Zambians on a joint venture basis,” he said.

Earlier, the President was received by Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti and other Embassy staff.

A number of Zambian businesses are participating at the continental trade fair, which is Africa’s largest trade show providing a platform for sharing trade, investment and market opportunities.

The event is held every two years to provide trade and market information and to connect buyers and sellers from across the continent.