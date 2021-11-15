Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he has a plan for hosts Tunisia in Tuesdays final 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away in Rades.

Zambia head into the match on a high following a 4-0 home win over bottom of the table Mauritania on November 13 at home in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo stayed third on 7 points but are now three points behind leaders Tunisia who are tied on 10 points with second positioned Equatorial Guinea who beat them 1-0 away in Malabo on November 13.

“So far so good and we have no injuries which is good for the team,” Chambeshi said.

“One good thing is that it will be an open game so we have nothing to fear.

“All that we need is to handle them well and make sure we attack because this game is not about a draw but we also have to be cautious in defence but the only way to defend again is to attack.”

Chambeshi added that Zambia are recharged after taking a grueling flight from Lusaka immediately after beating Mauritania on Saturday to Tunisia via Dubai and arriving in Tunis at lunchtime on Sunday.