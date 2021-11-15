9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 15, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Beston Chambeshi Plots For Tunisia’s Scalp

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Beston Chambeshi Plots For Tunisia's Scalp
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he has a plan for hosts Tunisia in Tuesdays final 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away in Rades.

Zambia head into the match on a high following a 4-0 home win over bottom of the table Mauritania on November 13 at home in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo stayed third on 7 points but are now three points behind leaders Tunisia who are tied on 10 points with second positioned Equatorial Guinea who beat them 1-0 away in Malabo on November 13.

“So far so good and we have no injuries which is good for the team,” Chambeshi said.

“One good thing is that it will be an open game so we have nothing to fear.

“All that we need is to handle them well and make sure we attack because this game is not about a draw but we also have to be cautious in defence but the only way to defend again is to attack.”

Chambeshi added that Zambia are recharged after taking a grueling flight from Lusaka immediately after beating Mauritania on Saturday to Tunisia via Dubai and arriving in Tunis at lunchtime on Sunday.

Previous articleUPND Government will not dish out money to political party cadres – Vice President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Beston Chambeshi Plots For Tunisia’s Scalp

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he has a plan for hosts Tunisia in Tuesdays final 2022 Qatar FIFA World...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Holders Buffaloes Home in on League Crown

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes have marched towards defending their FAZ Women’s Super League title after opening an eight-point lead with four matches left this season. Buffaloes just...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Open 3 Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging Jumulo 2-1 away in...
Read more

Chipolopolo Arrive in Tunisia

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo have arrived in Tunisia ahead of Tuesday’s final Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifying match against The Carthage Eagles. Zambia took an...
Read more

Fashion Hat-trick Hands Zambia Victory

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo have thrashed Mauritania 4-0 in the formality penultimate Group B match of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Scotland based forward Fashion...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.