Monday, November 15, 2021
Photo Gallery
President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Pictures

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema on a solution dais during the remembrance day at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema being decorated with a flower by Kennedy Kaunda during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema wave at the cardats during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with freedom fighters during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with freedom fighters during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts Cabinet Ministers during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindela during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindela during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts Permanent Secretaries after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts councillors after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts councillors after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Service Chiefs laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema at the remembrance day at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Freedom Fighters laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Diplomats accreditaed to Zambia after laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Diplomats accreditaed to Zambia laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
