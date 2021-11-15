Photo Gallery Updated: November 15, 2021 President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Pictures By Chief Editor November 15, 2021 53 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Hakainde Hichilema on a solution dais during the remembrance day at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema being decorated with a flower by Kennedy Kaunda during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema wave at the cardats during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema confers with freedom fighters during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema confers with freedom fighters during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with Diplomats accredited to Zambia during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts Cabinet Ministers during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindela during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enock Kavindela during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts Permanent Secretaries after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts councillors after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema interacts councillors after layiing wreaths during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Service Chiefs laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema at the remembrance day at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Freedom Fighters laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Diplomats accreditaed to Zambia after laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Diplomats accreditaed to Zambia laying wreaths at the cenotaph during the remembrance day of the first World War at the Cenotaph in Lusaka yesterday. Sunday, November 14, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Previous articleCivil Servants urged to uphold professionalism LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - November 15, 20210President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Pictures Read more Rural News Civil Servants urged to uphold professionalism Chief Editor - November 15, 2021 Columns In his crusade to promote trade and investment, President Hichilema must not ignore what other leaders ignored Chief Editor - November 15, 2021 Headlines President Hichilema pays tribute to all men and women who lost their lives and participated in World War I Chief Editor - November 15, 2021 Sports Chipolopolo Arrive in Tunisia sports - November 14, 2021 More Articles In This Category Micheal Sata’s Memorial Ceremony in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 29, 2021 17 Read more UPND Meet the Vice President Fundraising Gala Dinner in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 24, 2021 10 Read more This Week in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 5 Read more The Week in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 8, 2021 7 Read more