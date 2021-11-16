9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Health
189 unemployed doctors hold a peaceful protest demanding government employs them

189 unemployed doctors in Kitwe yesterday held a peaceful protest demanding that government employs them and have issued a 1 week ultimatum to the ministry of health to employ them failure to which they will match to statehouse.

The few that were available to protest on behalf of the other unemployed doctors who are in other parts of the country as far as Livingstone, matched from Kitwe teaching hospital to ZNBC Kitwe studios to air their grievances.

And representative of the unemployed doctors Wallace Ndumba says the 189 feel neglected by the government which had assured them of employment through the 2021 national budget and that the group wrote to the minister of health Sylvia Masebo who has not responded to their plea.

The doctors, who graduated in 2019 and 2020 from numerous institutions and hail from various parts of Zambia, are hopeful that President Hakainde Hichilema can intervene in the matter for them to be employed as promised by the previous regime over a year ago.

And a check by phoenix news at ministry of health headquarters in Lusaka found a Dr Fines Kamanda staging a one-man protest demanding that government honors its promise of employing about 500 doctors before the end of 2021.

In the recently proposed 2022 national budget, finance minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that government will employ in excess of 11,000 health workers.

