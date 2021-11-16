UPND Local Government Chairperson Newton Samakayi says debate on the capacity of local authorities to utilize the 25.7 million Kwacha constituency development fund (CDF) should not derail the implementation of the decentralization policy.

Mr. Samakayi says the local authorities have the competence to absorb and use the resources for the intended programmes.

He says this is because councils have expertise to effectively execute their mandate of providing improved service delivery.

Mr. Samakayi says local authorities and the relevant ministries will need to work together to ensure the resources which will be channeled go to the development of constituencies.

He says building capacity in local authorities is a continuous process because the environment continues to change.

Mr. Samakayi who is also Mwinilunga Member of Parliament said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today where he stressed that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s desire for the country is to create wealth for its citizens and grow the economy.

He also noted that the citizens should take responsibility and ensure resources are channeled to the intended programmes aimed at enhancing development.

Mr. Samakayi said there is also need for councils to hold quarterly meetings with the people so that they can inform them on various developments being undertaken and the challenges faced.

He explained that part of the proposed 25-point 7 million kwacha, 5 million kwacha will go to empowerment programmes while another 5 million will go to bursaries and the 15 million will be used on projects to be undertaken in the constituencies.

Mr. SAMAKAYI noted that not all projects will be undertaken under CDF but some will be handled by the central Government.