9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Local authorities have the competence to absorb the K25.7 million CDF funds-UPND

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Local authorities have the competence to absorb the K25.7 million CDF funds-UPND
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Local Government Chairperson Newton Samakayi says debate on the capacity of local authorities to utilize the 25.7 million Kwacha constituency development fund (CDF) should not derail the implementation of the decentralization policy.

Mr. Samakayi says the local authorities have the competence to absorb and use the resources for the intended programmes.

He says this is because councils have expertise to effectively execute their mandate of providing improved service delivery.

Mr. Samakayi says local authorities and the relevant ministries will need to work together to ensure the resources which will be channeled go to the development of constituencies.

He says building capacity in local authorities is a continuous process because the environment continues to change.

Mr. Samakayi who is also Mwinilunga Member of Parliament said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today where he stressed that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s desire for the country is to create wealth for its citizens and grow the economy.

He also noted that the citizens should take responsibility and ensure resources are channeled to the intended programmes aimed at enhancing development.

Mr. Samakayi said there is also need for councils to hold quarterly meetings with the people so that they can inform them on various developments being undertaken and the challenges faced.

He explained that part of the proposed 25-point 7 million kwacha, 5 million kwacha will go to empowerment programmes while another 5 million will go to bursaries and the 15 million will be used on projects to be undertaken in the constituencies.

Mr. SAMAKAYI noted that not all projects will be undertaken under CDF but some will be handled by the central Government.

Previous articleInformation Minister tells ZNBC to utlise its land to cover for costs for operational challenges

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Local authorities have the competence to absorb the K25.7 million CDF funds-UPND

UPND Local Government Chairperson Newton Samakayi says debate on the capacity of local authorities to utilize the 25.7 million...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

SMEs urged to take advantage of the increased economic empowerment fund in the 2022

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Small and Medium entrepreneurs have been advised to take advantage of the increased economic empowerment fund in the 2022 national budget by engaging viable...
Read more

Government concerned with increased number of mine accidents

Economy editor - 3
Government has expressed concern over the increasing number of fatal accidents and prevalence of illegal mining activities among artisanal and small scale miners in...
Read more

World Bank commends Zambia on climate resilience project implementation

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The World Bank has commended the Government’s implementation of climate resilience projects. World Bank Task Team Leads Ms. Nathalie Weier Johnson and Ms. Ngao...
Read more

UK High Commissioner to Zambia praises UPND 2022 National Budget

Economy Chief Editor - 15
United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has hailed the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for what he terms as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.