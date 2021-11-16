Chipolopolo have wrapped up their failed Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 loss against Tunisia in the final Group B match.

Tunisia disturbed Zambia with three first half goals at Stade Hammadi Arebi on Tuesday night.

The Carthage Eagles have advanced to the final qualifying round on 13 points after completing a double over Zambia.

After early misses, Tunisia opened the scoring through Aissa Laidouni in the 18th minute.

Forward Mohamed Drager doubled Tunisia’s lead on 31 minutes before Ali Maaloul added the third goal in the 43 minute.

Minutes earlier keeper Toaster Nsabata saved a penalty to keep the score line less.

Zambia put up an improved display in the second half that saw Fashion Sakala score the consolation goal after 80 minutes.

Sakala scored a rebound from the penalty he missed when Patson Daka was fouled in the box.

Meanwhile, Mauritania have beaten Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at home to deny their rivals a chance to advance.

This was Mauritania’s first win of the campaign.

Equatorial Guinea finishes second in Group B on ten points followed by Zambia on seven points and bottom placed Mauritania earned four points in the six-match round.