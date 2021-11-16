Photo Gallery Updated: November 16, 2021 UPND Meet the President Gala Dinner meet in Pictures By Chief Editor November 16, 2021 53 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery UPND Meet the President Gala Dinner meet in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema and First lady Mutinta Hichilema opening the dance floor during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema and First lady Mutinta Hichilema opening the dance floor during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center Ushers displays the tie for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema gestures to the audiance during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema greets Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema with Chief Munena during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema with Chief Munena during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands with Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat of during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands with Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat ofduring the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center whilst First lady Mutinta Hichilema looks on Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe pose for a photo after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat of President Hakainde Hichilema during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Cente Ushers displays the scarf for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center Ushers displays the coat for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center Previous articleLusaka Central Correctional Facility holds fond memories, First Lady tells Prisoners LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - November 16, 20210UPND Meet the President Gala Dinner meet in Pictures Read more Headlines Lusaka Central Correctional Facility holds fond memories, First Lady tells Prisoners Chief Editor - November 16, 2021 Health Catholic Bishop calls on members to take the COVID 19 vaccinations seriously. Chief Editor - November 16, 2021 Health Erratic water supply hit CB health centres Chief Editor - November 16, 2021 Columns The public order Act is very bad law which must be done away, repealed and NOT amended Chief Editor - November 16, 2021 More Articles In This Category President Hakainde Hichilema laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 15, 2021 10 Read more Micheal Sata’s Memorial Ceremony in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 29, 2021 17 Read more UPND Meet the Vice President Fundraising Gala Dinner in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 24, 2021 10 Read more This Week in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 5 Read more