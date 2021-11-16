9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Updated:

UPND Meet the President Gala Dinner meet in Pictures

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema delivering his speech during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema and First lady Mutinta Hichilema opening the dance floor during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
Ushers displays the tie for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema gestures to the audiance during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema greets Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema with Chief Munena during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema interacts with business excecutives during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands with Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat of during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands with Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat ofduring the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center whilst First lady Mutinta Hichilema looks on
Kaystech Energy Chief Executive Jonathan Kondowe pose for a photo after bidding the K2.5 million for Coat of President Hakainde Hichilema during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Cente
Ushers displays the scarf for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
Ushers displays the coat for bidding during the Gala Dinner and meet the President at Mulungushi Conferance Center
