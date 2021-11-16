9.5 C
Zambia is not a landlocked country, but a land linked state-President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is not a landlocked country, but a land-linked state, and that Zambians must see this as an opportunity for enhancing trade.

The President adds that Zambia should instead see itself as strategically located and turn itself into a hub of production, value addition, and food distribution.

The Head of State indicated that the country has a huge market from neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola.

President Hichilema said this in Lusaka today when he met United Bank of Africa Chairman, Tony Elumelu and his delegation at State House.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambia should actualize the vision of taking food into the DRC and Angola for trade.

And the Head of State stated that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) must not just be centered on Europe, Asia and America but that it must prioritise African investments.

Mr. Hichilema added that the definition of FDI’s should be translated into job creation and business opportunities for Africa and its people.

The President further said he would like to see the Zambian youths taking advantage of the Tony Elumelu Foundation to benefit from the empowerment programmes offered.

Mr. Hichilema stated that he would also want to see the involvement of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises with the foundation to promote entrepreneurship and skills development especially among the Zambian young entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the UBA Chairman, said his foundation would like to support small ambitious entrepreneurs who are energetic with enabling opportunity and mentoring them so they can realise their potential.

Mr. Elumelu, stressed that his foundation is ready to support the President’s economic aspirations for the country.

