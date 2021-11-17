9.5 C
There is no fuel Shortage, says Energy Minister as he warns people hoarding fuel

The government has warned oil marketing companies and suppliers that may be engaging in hoarding fuel to desist as their actions border on economic sabotage which is a serious offense.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala has also dispelled rumors that there is an imminent fuel shortage.

Mr. Kapala says discussions with the Government contracted suppliers have been fruitful and products have been delivered to fuel depots and more are on their way to ensure the demand is met.

He further says Government has put up measures such as reallocation of fuel qualities under the waiver programme from Oil Marketing Companies that failed to perform to those that have demonstrated positive performance.

And in a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka yesterdday, Mr. Kapala said there is no reason for the public or motorists to panic regarding the fuel supply situation in the country as it has put up measures to ensure security supply of the commodity.

He has assured the public and motorists that the country has sufficient stock of fuel and more of the commodity is earmarked to be offloaded at different fuel strategic reserves.

Mr. Kapala said sporadic fuel supply is normalising.

Meanwhile Mr. Kapala has observed that the prices of fuel on the International Market have risen by 60 and 66 percent since January this year.

He said the situation has an impact on the local cost of fuel because contracts for the supply and delivery of the product are procured using the dollar currency.

