Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Sports
Power Dynamos Battle to Leave Relegation Zone

Power Dynamos are seeking to escape from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table as they host Kabwe Warriors at Arthur Davies Stadium today.

Power and Warriors are meeting in one of the midweek fixtures after posting different results in their last matches.

Bottom placed Power have seven points from ten matches played going into today’s Week 11 match.

Warriors, who are unbeaten in their last four matches, are fourth on the table with 14 points from ten matches played.

Coach Mwenya Chipepo’s Arthur Davies side remains winless in their last three matches in which they have recorded two consecutive draws that followed a loss.

Meanwhile, Power’s Kitwe rivals Nkana have a chance to sneak into the top four when facing promoted side Konkola Blades away in Chililabombwe.

Fifth placed Nkana are tackling Konkola, who are 11th on the table with 11 points, just three behind Kalampa.

Elsewhere in midweek action, leaders Green Buffaloes are out to maintain top spot as they face Kafue Celtic in the lunchtime away match at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Buffaloes have 22 points, two above second placed Nkwazi, who will host Zanaco later at Imboela.

Week 11
Wednesday, 17/11/2021
Kafue Celtic Vs Green Buffaloes
Nkwazi Vs ZANACO
Lusaka Dynamos Vs Red Arrows
Green Eagles Vs Kansanshi Dynamos
24/11/2021
Konkola Blades Vs Nkana
Prison Leopards Vs ZESCO United

Buildcon Vs Chambishi

Forest Rangers Vs Indeni

Power Dynamos Vs Kabwe Warriors

