Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has said that government will introduce a One-License Policy in order to position Zambia as a preferred investment destination to the business community.

Mr. Mulenga said his Ministry will change some legislations to lessen the number of licenses for one to set up business in Zambia

He said the current approach and legislation in the trade and investment sectors was not giving government the desired results.

Mr Mulenga said the one-license policy will make investments favorable to the business community as well as encourage local entrepreneurs to be major players in the investment sector.

He said government was engaging businesses and financial lending institutions to ensure that share holding for local businesses was increased in multi-national businesses.

Mr. Mulenga was speaking at a one day investment workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa, hosted by a Zambian Law firm Musa Dhudia and Company in partnership with their South African counterpart Webber Wentzel.

The workshop drew the participation of experts in the mining and energy sectors from private and public sectors in Zambia and South Africa and was aimed at showcasing Zambia as a destination to South African based investors.