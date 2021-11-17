Limping Power Dynamos have beaten Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Kitwe to sneak out of the bottom position in the FAZ Super Division.

Dynamos needed late second half goals at Arthur Davies Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to end a three match winless run.

Substitute Fredrick Mulambya and skipper Godfrey Ngwenya were the scorers in this Week 11 encounter.

Mulambya, who replaced Tick Chiluba at the start of the last half, opened the scoring on 75 minutes after being set up by defender Paul Banda.

Ngwenya doubled the lead deep into added time as Power recorded their second victory under coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Power moves two places up to number sixteen on 10 points after playing 11 games.

Warriors drops four places to number eight – remaining on 14 points from 11 matches played.

In Lusaka, leaders Green Buffaloes maintained their top spot after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Striker Friday Samu scored the goal that ended unbeaten Buffaloes’ three match winless run.

The Zambia Army side top the table on 25 points, three ahead of second placed Nkwazi, who thumped Zanaco 2-0 at home.



Week 11- Results

17/11/2021

Forest Rangers 2-1 Indeni

Buildcon 2-0 Chambishi

Nkwazi 2-0 Zanaco

Power Dynamos 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Green Eagles 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Kafue Celtic 0-1 Green Buffaloes

Red Arrows 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos