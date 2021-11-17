9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Power Dynamos Leave Bottom of The Log After Beating Warriors

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Power Dynamos Leave Bottom of The Log After Beating Warriors
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Limping Power Dynamos have beaten Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Kitwe to sneak out of the bottom position in the FAZ Super Division.

Dynamos needed late second half goals at Arthur Davies Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to end a three match winless run.

Substitute Fredrick Mulambya and skipper Godfrey Ngwenya were the scorers in this Week 11 encounter.

Mulambya, who replaced Tick Chiluba at the start of the last half, opened the scoring on 75 minutes after being set up by defender Paul Banda.

Ngwenya doubled the lead deep into added time as Power recorded their second victory under coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Power moves two places up to number sixteen on 10 points after playing 11 games.

Warriors drops four places to number eight – remaining on 14 points from 11 matches played.

In Lusaka, leaders Green Buffaloes maintained their top spot after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Striker Friday Samu scored the goal that ended unbeaten Buffaloes’ three match winless run.

The Zambia Army side top the table on 25 points, three ahead of second placed Nkwazi, who thumped Zanaco 2-0 at home.


Week 11- Results

17/11/2021

Forest Rangers 2-1 Indeni

Buildcon 2-0 Chambishi

Nkwazi 2-0 Zanaco

Power Dynamos 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Green Eagles 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Kafue Celtic 0-1 Green Buffaloes

Red Arrows 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Previous articleMcDonald Chipenzi raises Concern on the Arrest and whereabouts of Former Defence Minister Davies Chama

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Power Dynamos Leave Bottom of The Log After Beating Warriors

Limping Power Dynamos have beaten Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Kitwe to sneak out of the bottom position...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Battle to Leave Relegation Zone

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos are seeking to escape from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table as they host Kabwe Warriors at Arthur Davies Stadium...
Read more

Tunisia Hammer Chipolopolo to Win Group B

Sports sports - 10
Chipolopolo have wrapped up their failed Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 loss against Tunisia in the final Group B...
Read more

Dabid Chilufya Back As Indeni Coach

Sports sports - 0
Dabid Chiluifya has been rehired by Indeni as head coach. The former Buildcon coach and ex-Zanaco assistant trainer returns to Indeni after quitting the club...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Plots For Tunisia’s Scalp

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he has a plan for hosts Tunisia in Tuesdays final 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.