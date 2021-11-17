The opposition new heritage party has noted with dismay the trend of the Republican president’s appointments that are highly skewed against women.

Party president Chishala Kateka says when ministers were appointed, she noted the fact that only four of the thirty cabinet ministers are female and out of the nominated members of parliament, only two are female and only one out of ten provincial ministers is female.

She adds that with the appointment of district commissioners, it has again been seen that a similar trend of very few females being appointed to this position as happened.

Ms. Kateka mentions that Zambia is not short of qualified women who would meet the criteria for appointments to key public leadership positions and therefore it can only be concluded that this systematic exclusion of women in these key roles is deliberate.

she appeals to the republican president that more qualified females be appointed to strategic key decision-making positions, as they are well able and capable to deliver in those roles as they have been, and ever increasingly critical to economic and social development despite historic and current odds being heavily weighted against them.