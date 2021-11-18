Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye says Justice Mumba Malila is exactly what this country needs in the office of Chief Justice.

Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday announced the appointment of Justice Dr Malila, a highly respected legal brain, as Chief Justice subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

Mr. Mwenye served as Solicitor General at the time when Dr Malila was the Attorney General of Zambia.

“I succeeded him as AG. Knowing his work ethic and acumen, Justice Malila is exactly what this country needs in that office at this time,” said Mr. Mwenye.

He said special commendations to President Hakainde Hichilema for making this extremely fitting appointment.

“For those who may not be aware, Dr. Justice Malila SC was bold enough to write a scholarly critique of the judiciary of which he was a part and also published a candid book on his time on the bench.”

He added, “At a time when so many jurists sacrificed their principles on the alter of political expedience Justice Malila, who is a distinguished Cambridge scholar, maintained his moral campus.”

“As a lawyer, I’m extremely hopeful and optimistic.”