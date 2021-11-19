Kasenengwa area Member of Parliament (MP), Philimon Twasa has urged civil servants in Kasenengwa district to closely work with him to ensure that people’s lives are uplifted.

Mr Twasa has noted that the primary objective of his office as an MP and that of the public workers is to improve the wellbeing of the people.

He therefore added that there is no need for him and the workers to work in isolation.

The parliamentarian was speaking today at Kasenengwa Town Council Chamber when he interacted with some heads of government departments in the district.

He urged public workers to always remain non-partisan if they are to effectively serve the people in the different fields of their service delivery.

Mr Twasa stated that he desires to work with everyone to develop Kasenengwa without looking at political affiliations of individuals as time for politicking was long gone.

“As Member of Parliament, I am ready to work with everyone in the constituency including you civil servants to ensure that the lives of people are improved. Time for politics ended just after the elections and it’s now time to focus on development” he said.

And District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Nawa Maswabi informed the MP that the Ministry of Education in the district is still facing a challenge of high school dropouts.

Mr Maswabi attributed the high dropout in schools due to high cases of early marriages and teen pregnancies in the district, adding that there is need to find a lasting solution to the problem.