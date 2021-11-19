9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kasenengwa civil servants urged to work with area MP

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Kasenengwa civil servants urged to work with area MP
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kasenengwa area Member of Parliament (MP), Philimon Twasa has urged civil servants in Kasenengwa district to closely work with him to ensure that people’s lives are uplifted.

Mr Twasa has noted that the primary objective of his office as an MP and that of the public workers is to improve the wellbeing of the people.

He therefore added that there is no need for him and the workers to work in isolation.

The parliamentarian was speaking today at Kasenengwa Town Council Chamber when he interacted with some heads of government departments in the district.

He urged public workers to always remain non-partisan if they are to effectively serve the people in the different fields of their service delivery.

Mr Twasa stated that he desires to work with everyone to develop Kasenengwa without looking at political affiliations of individuals as time for politicking was long gone.

“As Member of Parliament, I am ready to work with everyone in the constituency including you civil servants to ensure that the lives of people are improved. Time for politics ended just after the elections and it’s now time to focus on development” he said.

And District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Nawa Maswabi informed the MP that the Ministry of Education in the district is still facing a challenge of high school dropouts.

Mr Maswabi attributed the high dropout in schools due to high cases of early marriages and teen pregnancies in the district, adding that there is need to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Previous articleRecovery of Stolen Resources and President Lungu’s Legal Immunity.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kasenengwa civil servants urged to work with area MP

Kasenengwa area Member of Parliament (MP), Philimon Twasa has urged civil servants in Kasenengwa district to closely work with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND MP for Kabwata dies after a Road Accident at his Residence

General News Chief Editor - 33
United Party for National Development Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency Honourable Levy Mkandawire has died in a Fatal Road Traffic accident that happened...
Read more

HH directs all councils to implement policies which will support development at the local level

General News Chief Editor - 3
All councils in the country have been directed to implement policies, which will support development at the local level. President Hakainde Hichilema has issued this...
Read more

Court concludes hearing on appointment of Ministers and firing of civil servants

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Constitutional Court this morning concluded the hearing of arguments on the appointment of Ministers and firing of civil servants. In this matter, Governance...
Read more

Davies Chama finally charged

General News Chief Editor - 36
Police have jointly charged and arrested former Defence Minister Davies Chama aged 57 of New Kasama for the offence of Attempted Murder Contrary to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.