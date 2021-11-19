9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The death of Hon. Mkandawire brings sorrow and sadness to him-Lubinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News The death of Hon. Mkandawire brings sorrow and sadness to him-Lubinda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Kabwata member of parliament Hon. Given Lubinda has sent the message of condolences to the family of late UPND member of parliament Hon. Levy Mkandawire.

In an interview, Hon. Lubinda said the death of Hon. Mkandawire brings sorrow and sadness to him.

Hon. Lubinda said he knew late Hon. Mkandawire when he served as councilor in Kabulonga.

He said late Hon. Mkandawire was an exemplary leader and sad that he died in an unfortunate circumstance.

” I mourn with the family of late Levy Mkandawire, member of parliament for Kabwata constituency. I have known levy for the last six years, having worked with him at the Lusaka city council when he served as councilor for Kabulonga ward and I was a member of parliament for Kabwata constituency. I knew him as a humble gentleman and very soft-spoken and extremely jovial. He was also a very loyal person to authorities,” he said.

“His demise brings sorrow to me and many who knew him especially that he died in an irregular circumstance. He was involved in a car accident right in his yard and sad that he died two weeks after social media had rumored that he had died. Unfortunately, he died without providing leadership which he had promised the people of Kabwata which is very sad,” He said.

Hon. Lubinda has since called upon electorates especially PF members to allow that late Mkandawire may have a dignified funeral.

“And also I urge the UPND members to allow the people of Kabwata from across political divide to mourn in an environment of sobriety and mutual respect,” Hon. Lubinda said.

Previous articleBowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji’s Elections as MPs Nullified by Lusaka High Court, Miles Sampa Survives

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The death of Hon. Mkandawire brings sorrow and sadness to him-Lubinda

Former Kabwata member of parliament Hon. Given Lubinda has sent the message of condolences to the family of late...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The National Biosafety Authority GMO foods seized from Shoprite

General News Chief Editor - 9
The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has destroyed various food products containing Genetically Modified Organisms which were seized from Shoprite outlets worth over K16,000. NBA Communications...
Read more

There was rampant misuse and misdirection of Covid-19 resources-Auditor General

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Audited Report on utilization of Covid Resources as compiled by the Office of the Auditor General has revealed glaring misuse and misdirection of...
Read more

Minister of Labour and Social Security flags off the sale of NAPSA plots at River View Park off Twin Palms Road

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Honorable Brenda Tambatamba has flagged off the sale of NAPSA plots at River View Park off Twin...
Read more

Kasenengwa civil servants urged to work with area MP

General News Chief Editor - 2
Kasenengwa area Member of Parliament (MP), Philimon Twasa has urged civil servants in Kasenengwa district to closely work with him to ensure that people's...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.