Women market traders in Lumezi have hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing Jimmy Phiri as District Commissioner (DC).

The women are particularly happy that the new DC the President has appointed is a selfless leader and a local entrepreneur.

Lumezi women Market chairlady Charity Nzgovu who paid a courtesy on the new DC, said it is pleasing that the president has assigned a selfless leader and a Lumezi-native businessman to the office of District Commissioner.

She observed that over the years, the youths and women have driven their inspiration to become successful entrepreneurs from Mr Phiri, who is popularly known as “Mr. Chilungamo” in the business community of Lumezi district.

“As marketeers we want to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing a native son of Lumezi as District Commissioner, he hails from here and he knows our challenges. We are very happy and will support him to develop our district,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lumezi District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri has thanked the women for trusting the leadership of President Hichilema and the United Party for National Development through the ballot in the last August 12 general elections.

Mr Phiri noted that market traders play a vital role in the growth of the economy, saying the new Dawn administration will ensure that the women marketeers are empowered adequately.

He added that the office of the DC remains accessible so as to build a united and prosperous district for all regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has maintained this office so that we assist you to have better livelihoods, and all of you here are my either my friends, or my in-laws or cousins so let us work together because we are one family,” the DC said.