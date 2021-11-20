Power Dynamos on Saturday rallied twice to beat hosts and promoted side Chambishi FC 3-2 to collect back-to-back wins in the FAZ Super League for the first time this season.

The victory comes four days after Power beat Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Kitwe a result that handed Power their second league win of the 2021/2022 campaign.

But Chambishi struck twice in the opening 30 minutes of the game when Jacob Kaunda scored a brace in the 1st and 21nd minute.

Godfrey Ngwenya scored Power’s first equalizer in between those goals when he found the target in the 11th minute taking his tally of the season to 6 goals.

Kennedy Musonda restored parity in the 34th minute to see the two sides go two-all into halftime.

Joshua Mutale ensured Power left Chambishi with the three points in the 55th minute.

The result also saw Power leave the relegation zone after rising from 16th to number 12 on 13 points from twelve games played.

Chambishi remained rooted at the bottom of the FAZ Super League log on 8 points.

Meanwhile, at the top end of the log, leaders Green Buffaloes extended their unbeaten start to the season to twelve games following a 2-1 home win over Konkola Blades in a lunchtime kickoff at Nkoloma.

Buffaloes victory also saw them open a six-point lead on 28 points.

Martin Njobvu scored a brace in the 15th and 56th minutes while Blades consolation came in the 19th minute through Edward Mwenya.

Blades are 14th on 11 points after the promoted side suffered their fourth loss of the season.

And in the second kickoff of the day at Nkoloma, Nkwazi stayed second on 22 points despite losing 1-0 at home to improving Red Arrows.

Ricky Banda scored Arrows’ winner in the 34th minute to see them sit at number five on 17 points.

FAZ Super Division

WEEK 12

20/11/2021

Green Buffaloes 2-Konkola Blades 1

Red Arrows 1-Nkwazi 0

Kabwe Warriors 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Indeni 1-Buildcon 1

Chambishi 2-Power Dynamos 3



21/11/2021

ZANACO-Kafue Celtic

Kansanshi Dynamos -Prison Leopards

Nkana -Green Eagles

Zesco United-Forest Rangers