Zambian Hip-Hop Veteran, Holstar, aka Duncan Sodala, released his latest EP ‘Dreams Never Die’, on 19th November 2021, on various streaming platforms. For the past few weeks, Holstar has taken to social media teasing tidbits of what fans can expect from his new project.

The 5 track EP with a 16min runtime, is the artist’s 5th solo EP and 18th overall body-of-work, coming straight off the heels of his acclaimed 2020 album, ‘Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto’, which sees Holstar deviate a lot from Hip-Hop, the genre of which he’s branded for, in favor of a more indie and pop approach with sounds analogous to bands like Oasis.

While the EP’s focus isn’t primarily Hip-Hop, it doesn’t lack for diversity, with a feature from rap artist and spoken word poet, Destro, who features on track #1, kicking off the EP; and production from the talents of Blaq On The Beat and Church, all of whom are no strangers to Hip-Hop; making up the squadron of artists and producers lending their vocals and production skills to the project. Other names on the EP include J-Hun, Kelvin Sarrz, Paul Makes Magic, Killa, and Paul Kruz,

“On my previous projects, I’d literally just get a bunch of beats and just record. But this time I looked at people I had worked with before. I kind of head-hunted them and said ‘These are the specific people I want to work with’, I wanted people who were able to convey my emotions on the beat, so we made the beats from scratch. I sent these producers references and they were able to make beats that fit the mood.

I’ve done Hip-Hop for a long time…I felt like I needed to tap into something that’s been sleeping within me. I wanted to do something to show the world that I’m more than just a Hip-Hop artist…I’m a versatile musician. I’m simply someone that loves music and is able to express himself and communicate in different ways”. Holstar shares.

‘Dreams Never Die’ is not just an ode to Holstar’s love for music and all that it encompasses. But an acknowledgment of every artist or person out in the world steadfast in their pursuit of happiness and what makes their heart sing. At its core, ‘Dreams Never Die’ is meditative and beholden in its sound and subject matter.

