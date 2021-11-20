The 5 track EP with a 16min runtime, is the artist’s 5th solo EP and 18th overall body-of-work, coming straight off the heels of his acclaimed 2020 album, ‘Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto’, which sees Holstar deviate a lot from Hip-Hop, the genre of which he’s branded for, in favor of a more indie and pop approach with sounds analogous to bands like Oasis.
While the EP’s focus isn’t primarily Hip-Hop, it doesn’t lack for diversity, with a feature from rap artist and spoken word poet, Destro, who features on track #1, kicking off the EP; and production from the talents of Blaq On The Beat and Church, all of whom are no strangers to Hip-Hop; making up the squadron of artists and producers lending their vocals and production skills to the project. Other names on the EP include J-Hun, Kelvin Sarrz, Paul Makes Magic, Killa, and Paul Kruz,
“On my previous projects, I’d literally just get a bunch of beats and just record. But this time I looked at people I had worked with before. I kind of head-hunted them and said ‘These are the specific people I want to work with’, I wanted people who were able to convey my emotions on the beat, so we made the beats from scratch. I sent these producers references and they were able to make beats that fit the mood.
I’ve done Hip-Hop for a long time…I felt like I needed to tap into something that’s been sleeping within me. I wanted to do something to show the world that I’m more than just a Hip-Hop artist…I’m a versatile musician. I’m simply someone that loves music and is able to express himself and communicate in different ways”. Holstar shares.