Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is need for prudent action to bring sanity and orderliness at the Kasumbalesa Border post.

Dr. Musokotwane says the government in its effort to enhance trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC)., will also support infrastructure development at the border in order to capture the informal trade going on at the border.

He said this when he visited the border that the government longs to develop infrastructure at all border posts to international standards adding this is to stimulate trade in the region.

“We want all the border posts across the country to be in good shape and the environment should be something to admire,” Dr. Musokotwane said.

Expressing his disappointment at the levels of hygiene and disorderliness, the minister has since directed the Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA to submit to his office a plan on how best to improve infrastructure and other facilities at the border.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has called for sanity at the border post which he described as the most important in the province.

And speaking earlier, Kasumbalesa border post ZRA Assistant Station Manager- Customs, Donald Simbwalange said small scale business is not captured at the border due to the lack of supporting infrastructure.

Mr. Simbwalange also emphasised the need to work on the Chililbombwe-Kasumbalesa road which he said is in a deplorable state and is a barrier to meaningful trade between the two countries.

He said from January 2021 to November 19,2021 Kasumbalesa border has collected a total of K188 million against a revenue target of K199 million..

Mr. Simbwalange said the authority is optimistic the deficit of K11 million will be raised before the end of the year in order to achieve the annual target.

“The parking yard which has a holding capacity of 1,400 trucks is in a bad state and this also includes the transshipment area. This has caused discomfort among stakeholders as they pay a crossing fee of US $100 to the concessionaire,” he said.

Mr. Simbwalange said government should construct a well organised market with modern infrastructure where enhanced grade can take place where ZRA can set up offices that would increase domestic fax collection points.

“The biggest challenge is on managing small scale Cross border graders whose business volumes we cannot measures. There is inadequate infrastructure at the border to enable officers capture information small scale traders who trade in large numbers approximately 12 thousand people crossing per day into and out of the country,” Mr Simbwalange said.