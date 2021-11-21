9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali appeals for good road network

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali appeals for good road...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali in Muchinga Province has called on the government to consider the construction of a good road network from his Chiefdom to the Central Business District.

Chief Nkweto said the construction of a good standard road network will enhance development in the area due to easy and faster movements.

Speaking moments just before his installation ceremony this morning, when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary paid a courtesy called on him at his palace, Chief Nkweto said road development in the area will delight the people of his chiefdom.

“I wish to thank your government for paying particular attention towards road development and we do not want to remain in that developmental agenda,” he said.

Chief Nkweto further congratulated Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS) for showing remarkable leadership hence maintaining his position as PS.

Chief Nkweto also pledged to work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) new dawn Government in order to foster development in his chiefdom.

The traditional leader also commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to transforming the country.

He said that he is confident that President Hichilema will transform and turn round the fortunes of the country.

“We are confident that the new dawn Government will transform and turn round the fortunes of this country and improve the lives of Zambian people,” said Chief Nkweto.

And Muchinga Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga reaffirmed the Provincial Administration’s commitment towards working with traditional leaders in the province to foster development.

Captain Mulenga charged that traditional leaders pay a vital role in the developmental agenda of government, adding that it is significant that they are considered as cooperating partners in the new dawn government.

The Permanent Secretary further congratulated Chief Nkweto the 8th for his Chieftainship.

Late Chief Nkweto whose birth names were Bedson Chimfwembe died on September 10, 2019 after an illness.

Installation of new Chief Nkweto the 8th Cletus Bwalya Mpundu Katalalika 1 is being graced by Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe who is being represented by Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is represented by Koni Village Headman Davies Chansa, a member of the Bemba Royal Establishment.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema joins other three heads of state in commemorating World Children’s Day at the Kazungula Bridge

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali appeals for good road network

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali in Muchinga Province has called on the government to consider the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Guard against segregation in service delivery – DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Newly appointed Mufumbwe District Commissioner, Patrick Kalelemba has implored heads of government departments and parastatals to guard against segregation in their service delivery. Addressing his...
Read more

Traders welcome appointment new DC in Lumezi

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Women market traders in Lumezi have hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing Jimmy Phiri as District Commissioner (DC). The women are particularly happy...
Read more

Eastern Province minister calls for establishment recognizable business entities

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The government has advised youth entrepreneurs to establish recognizable business entities if they are Increase chances of accessing funds under the newly created Ministry of...
Read more

Civil Servants urged to uphold professionalism

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
North-Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu has called on Civil Servants to uphold professionalism and deliver quality services to the people. Mr. Lihefu said Civil Servants...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.