Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people in Chinsali in Muchinga Province has called on the government to consider the construction of a good road network from his Chiefdom to the Central Business District.

Chief Nkweto said the construction of a good standard road network will enhance development in the area due to easy and faster movements.

Speaking moments just before his installation ceremony this morning, when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary paid a courtesy called on him at his palace, Chief Nkweto said road development in the area will delight the people of his chiefdom.

“I wish to thank your government for paying particular attention towards road development and we do not want to remain in that developmental agenda,” he said.

Chief Nkweto further congratulated Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS) for showing remarkable leadership hence maintaining his position as PS.

Chief Nkweto also pledged to work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) new dawn Government in order to foster development in his chiefdom.

The traditional leader also commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to transforming the country.

He said that he is confident that President Hichilema will transform and turn round the fortunes of the country.

“We are confident that the new dawn Government will transform and turn round the fortunes of this country and improve the lives of Zambian people,” said Chief Nkweto.

And Muchinga Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga reaffirmed the Provincial Administration’s commitment towards working with traditional leaders in the province to foster development.

Captain Mulenga charged that traditional leaders pay a vital role in the developmental agenda of government, adding that it is significant that they are considered as cooperating partners in the new dawn government.

The Permanent Secretary further congratulated Chief Nkweto the 8th for his Chieftainship.

Late Chief Nkweto whose birth names were Bedson Chimfwembe died on September 10, 2019 after an illness.

Installation of new Chief Nkweto the 8th Cletus Bwalya Mpundu Katalalika 1 is being graced by Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe who is being represented by Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is represented by Koni Village Headman Davies Chansa, a member of the Bemba Royal Establishment.