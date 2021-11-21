9.5 C
UPND cadres celebrate the nullification of Joseph Malanji’s Kwacha Seat

By Chief Editor
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe has welcomed the Lusaka High Court’s decision to nullify the election of Joseph Malanji as Kwacha Member of Parliament.

Yesterday, the party held a victory roadshow around the Constituency as the losing UPND Kwacha Parliamentary candidate Charles Mulenga arrived in the city from Lusaka.

Mr. Mulenga, who is the petitioner in the matter, told party members that God has given the people of Kwacha Constituency a second chance to choose their leader of choice.

He advised people in the Constituency to support the UPND because it is aimed at developing the country.

Mr Mulenga said he petitioned Mr MALANJI’s election because he was convinced that he has NO Grade 12 certificate and the Lusaka High Court proved him right.

And, UPND Kitwe District Information and Publicity Secretary Jim Kaunda said that even if Mr Malanji decides to appeal the judgement in the Constitutional Court, the ruling party will wait for the courts to decide.

Mr Kaunda said that UPND is a law-abiding party and it will give chance to the Judiciary to dispose of the case.

Meanwhile, UPND Kitwe District Youth Chairman Bowas Kapata said the youth wing of the ruling party will soon go flat out in the Constituency to mobilize its members.

Mr Kapata says the party does not want to waste time because, after the legal battles, a by-election will definitely be called.

